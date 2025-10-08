Night Waking: new one-woman show comes to stage of Byre Theatre

A new one woman play is come to the stage of the Byre Theatre this month.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Based on the novel by Sarah Moss, Night Waking is an adaptation by Shireen Mula, and traces the restless mind of a woman at breaking point.

It follows a historian consumed by maternal ambivalence, historical silences and a creeping sense that what she’s studying might be closer to home than she realised.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Directed by Rebecca Atkinson-Lord, artistic director and chief executive of An Tobar and Mull, the production opened on the Isle of Mull before touring across Scotland and beyond. It coems to the Byre on October 19.

Night Waking comes to the Byre Theatre (Pic: Mihaela Bodlovic)

Set on a remote Hebridean island, Night Waking follows Anna Bennett, a sleep-deprived historian and mother, struggling to complete her research while caring for two young children.

Her husband, an ornithologist, is often away monitoring puffins. The isolation and lack of sleep begin to take their toll - until Anna and her eldest son discover something buried in the garden.

The past begins to intrude on the present in unexpected and disturbing ways.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sarah Moss, author of Night Waking said: “It’s at once uncanny and delightful to see my novel, and especially my narrator, take a new form on stage. I love the way the one-person show intensifies the book’s interest in interiority, reliability and all the voices in the scholar-mother’s mind.”

The play moves between contemporary domestic life and fragments of historical correspondence. As Anna attempts to piece together the mystery she uncovers, the production explores questions of motherhood, colonial legacy and what it means to live with inherited histories.

Rebecca Atkinson-Lord, added: “What excites me about Night Waking is the way it speaks the unspeakable parts of motherhood -the exhaustion, the fear, the isolation -and does so with wit, sharpness and emotional clarity.

“But what makes it truly remarkable is how it also unearths the buried legacies of empire and colonialism in Scotland. It’s a play that asks big questions about who gets remembered and who gets forgotten, and how the past haunts our present -personally and politically. It’s unsettling, intelligent, and deeply human. I’m incredibly proud to bring this story to audiences across the country.

Night Waking captures the raw tension between academic detachment and maternal unravelling. Ticket info from byretheatre.com