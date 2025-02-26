Now That’s What I Call A Musical ***: 80s rewind that doesn’t quite hit all the notes

Now this is a curate’s egg of show.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It’s a show which celebrates the 40th anniversary of the phenomenon that was/is the ‘Now That’s What I Call’ music compilation albums - but never once mentions it by name.

It’s a show with a star headliner who only has one song, and it’s a show about friendship, the lives we live and maybe wish we hadn’t which comes good in the end - but takes time to get there.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There are plenty of positives; it’s funny, there several stand out songs and excellent performances, but ‘Now That’s What I Call A Musical’ still doesn’t quite hit the mark. It’s too long, and it takes too much time to find its stride in a cluttered opening which leaves you trying to figure out who’s who and how they all connect thanks to its dual timeline approach.

The cast of Now That's What I Call A Musical (Pic: Mark Senior)

The setting is a school reunion for a class that grew up in the 80s - the decade of shellsuits, New Romantics, great pop tunes, Sony Walkmans, and some bad hair styles for blokes.

Nina Wadia (Gemma) and Sam Bailey (April) were BFFs at school, but their lives drifted apart, and they haven’t seen each other for years. It takes most of the first half for one of them to even appear, during which time we meet a cast of former schoolmates who have flitted in and out of their lives, and all gathered for the big reunion.

Some of the songs fit neatly into the script - which is sharp and funny at times, but not always - but others feel dropped in.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It only finds it feet in the second half and that is thanks mainly to the performances of the leading ladies. Wadia is excellent and engaging as she captures the sense of loss and frustration in Gemma’s life and faces up to a husband who started out as a flash moneymaking Yuppie but turned out to be a fairly horrible person - both versions superbly played by Chris Grahamson and Kieran Cooper.

An iconic dance move recreated in Now That's What I Call A Musical (Pic: Mark Senior)

Sam Bailey’s vocals also soar as the duo finally get centre stage with less distractions around them.

They really are the stars of this show, although for Edinburgh, the big name was Toyah Willcox who was introduced with the age-old question “what would Toyah do?” Well, she’d materialise in a song and dance and burst into one of her big hits, I Want To Be Free.

Until that question was posed, the sole nod to the star waiting in her dressing-room was her picture on the wall, and on a duvet cover.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It needed more of that star quality early on to rev things up - putting the star name front and centre rather than the briefest of cameos and small spot in the inevitable mega-mix at the finale.

I couldn’t help but compare it to Here You Come Again which featured the music and life of Dolly Parton, and had her as one of the two main characters throughout after the same ‘what would Dolly do’ question was posed.

Having said all that, it’s a fun night out and the cast give it there all - including some glorious dance moves last witnessed in the 80s. You’ll know every word to every song, and the ones which best are those which are completely re-interpreted for the story.

> Now That’s What I Call; A Musical is at the Edinburgh Playhouse until Saturday. Tickets here