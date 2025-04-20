Ocean Colour Scene/Kula Shaker: a night of Britpop memories at Alhambra Theatre

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

You could not put more polar opposites of bands on the same bill than Kula Shaker and Ocean Colour Scene.

Both veterans of Britpop, one of them is as flamboyant and colourful as the other is workmanlike and functional - but both have back catalogues that still chime more than 30 years on, so much so they could sell out the Alhambra Theatre faster than any other band.

And when you look at the list of who have played the venue that’s no mean feat.

There was definitely a buzz of anticipation before the lights went down and Kula Shaker infused the theatre with their 60s’ kaleidoscopic sound that came complete with psychedelia/rock, and lava lamp images on the back wall. All that was missing amid the Indian mantras and sitars was some joss sticks burning away while security handed out beanbags for us to sit on.

Simon Fowler of Ocean Colour Scene at the Alhambra Theatre (Pic: Cath Ruane)

Frontman Crisipian Mills gave it his all with the glorious keyboard sounds of Jay Darlington washing over this excellent set which culminated with a rousing Govinda, and a fine rendition of Hush, the 1968 cover of Deep Purple’s cover that remains their nod to the decade’s peace and love vibe before they went all heavy rock and stacked Marshall amps as high as the lighting rig.

It’d be mean to call Kula Shaker the support act. This was more of a double bill, and one that set everything up neatly for Ocean Colour Scene. While Mills dresses and acts like a front man - the black and red striped breeks were pure rock ‘n’ roll - Simon Fowler is firmly of the ‘let the music speak for itself’ camp.

It was deep into the set before the man in black uttered a welcoming “hey”, and I swear I have never seen any band depart with such a gentle “thank you” to a crowd. Flamboyance is not in his DNA.

Other than a raised hand to draw a chorus from a more than willing crowd and an occasional punch of the sir, Fowler, the man in black, simply delivered the songs the fans wanted to hear mixed with some album tracks post Britpop.

Kula Shaker on stage at the Alhambra Theatre in Dunfermline (Pic: Cat Ruane)

The Circle was a cracking opener, and the highlights were, inevitably, the big hits that made their mark in the glory days of Britpop, complete with a backdrop of images and videos that connected the generations. The footage of some old Northern Soul dancing was simply glorious and energising.

They finished with Travellers’ Tune an Get Away from 1997, and returned for an encore of an acoustic rendition of Robin Hood/Live Forever and The Day We Caught The Train.

By then the camera phones were out and they were dancing in the circle and the stalls. Britpop clearly still has enduring appeal.