Ocean Colour Scene/Kula Shaker, Alhambra: set list for venue’s fastest selling show

Two of the most loved bands of the 1990s take to the stage of the Alhambra Theatre this weekend for a gig that sold out in record time.

Ocean Colour Scene and Kula Shaker will play to a full house at the Dunfermline venue on Saturday night - the fastest selling event in the venue’s history, with all tickets gone in less than an hour.

Ocean Colour Scene’s impressive back catalogue provided some of the era’s most played anthems and soundtracked some of the most iconic TV shows and movies of the decade.

‘The Riverboat Song’ played whenever a guest was introduced on the legendary ‘TFI Friday’ show while ‘Hundred Mile High City’ kicked off the soundtrack of one of the 90s most successful movies ‘Lock, Stock & Two Smoking Barrels’.

Ocean Colour Scene are joined at the Alhambra Theatre by Kula Shaker (Pic: Submitted)

The band have continued to tour, perform and release music ever since their inception in 1990 and have had seventeen Top 40 singles and six Top 10 singles to date. Most recently, Ocean Colour Scene have leaned into a more soulful sound and even had support from Martha Reeves and The Vandellas on a 2018 tour.

Kula Shaker’s psychedelic rock sound earned them several hits in the late 90s, with ‘Hush’, ‘Tattva’, and ‘Hey Dude’ among their Top 10 singles. The band was formed by Crispian Mills in 1990 and were known for their love of Indian music and culture which fused with indie rock to make their unique sound. The band’s 7th studio album ‘Natural Magick’ was released in 2024.

What is the likely Ocean Colour Scene setlist? The band’s most recent set list included the following, so expect to hear most, if not all of these numbers:

The Circle

I Just Need Myself

You've Got it Bad

One for the Road

Families

Fleeting Mind

July

Go to Sea

So Low

Profit in Peace

Hundred Mile High City

Mrs. Jones

Emily Chambers

She's Been Writing

The Riverboat Song

Better Day

Drive Away

Get Blown Away

Travellers Tune

Get Away

Encore: Robin Hood, The Day We Caught the Train