Ocean Colour Scene/Kula Shaker, Alhambra: set list for venue’s fastest selling show
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Ocean Colour Scene and Kula Shaker will play to a full house at the Dunfermline venue on Saturday night - the fastest selling event in the venue’s history, with all tickets gone in less than an hour.
Ocean Colour Scene’s impressive back catalogue provided some of the era’s most played anthems and soundtracked some of the most iconic TV shows and movies of the decade.
‘The Riverboat Song’ played whenever a guest was introduced on the legendary ‘TFI Friday’ show while ‘Hundred Mile High City’ kicked off the soundtrack of one of the 90s most successful movies ‘Lock, Stock & Two Smoking Barrels’.
The band have continued to tour, perform and release music ever since their inception in 1990 and have had seventeen Top 40 singles and six Top 10 singles to date. Most recently, Ocean Colour Scene have leaned into a more soulful sound and even had support from Martha Reeves and The Vandellas on a 2018 tour.
Kula Shaker’s psychedelic rock sound earned them several hits in the late 90s, with ‘Hush’, ‘Tattva’, and ‘Hey Dude’ among their Top 10 singles. The band was formed by Crispian Mills in 1990 and were known for their love of Indian music and culture which fused with indie rock to make their unique sound. The band’s 7th studio album ‘Natural Magick’ was released in 2024.
What is the likely Ocean Colour Scene setlist? The band’s most recent set list included the following, so expect to hear most, if not all of these numbers:
The Circle
I Just Need Myself
You've Got it Bad
One for the Road
Families
Fleeting Mind
July
Go to Sea
So Low
Profit in Peace
Hundred Mile High City
Mrs. Jones
Emily Chambers
She's Been Writing
The Riverboat Song
Better Day
Play Video
Drive Away
Get Blown Away
Travellers Tune
Get Away
Encore: Robin Hood, The Day We Caught the Train
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.