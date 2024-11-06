There is much to enjoy about Only Fools And Horses: The Musical as it celebrates and recreates all that was great about John Sullivan’s classic sitcom which gave us Del Boy and Rodney and a host of catchphrases.

It’s 20 years since the last Christmas special was broadcast, and over 30 years since the final series aired, but it remains a beloved, ‘triffic show. That much is obvious as the biggest cheers are reserved for Del Boy tumbling through the open bar hatch, and the sight of his Reliant three-wheeler being rolled on stage - this is a night to enjoy the nostalgia in the company of Peckham’s finest.

This show wraps up all the best moments from the original - a ‘greatest hits’ if you like – with a storyline of Rodney getting married and Del meeting Raquel. It’s a lot to shoehorn in.

It also brings the legendary characters to life with great attention to the detail we are all familiar with - the catchphrases, quotes and malapropisms fly thick and fast, and some are repeated throughout. Sullivan’s glorious writing is celebrated, together with new gags from his son Jim and Paul Whitehouse who fits effortlessly into the role of granddad. It is a genuine joy to see him on stage.

Sam Upton and Tom Major in Only Fools And Horses: The Musical (Pic: Johan Persson) | Johan Persson

You quickly tick off all the entries on your Only Fools bingo card - Trigger calling Rodney Dave, Rodney saying ‘play it cool’ and so on - and some classic moments are neatly teed up or alluded to.

Sam Lupton has polished his luvvly jubbly phrases and mannerisms to perfection as Del Boy, while newcomer Tom Major has similarly studied Nicholas Lyndhurst’s Rodney down to the last endearing detail, Lee VG has Trigger off to a tee as does Craig Berry with Boycie, even if neither character has much of a role in a first half that packs in every possible cockney reference but still lacks a bit of zip. Their beefed up roles in the second half raise the show up - act two is much more rounded, sharper and better as most of the players get their moment in the spotlight, although Cassandra (Nicola Munns) doesn’t figure as much as you might expect given it is her wedding day.

The real east end feel is most evident in songs such as Mange Tout, and What I Like, and the writing of Chas Hodges, one half of Chas & Dave, brings some authenticity to a soundtrack which also has Bill Withers’ Lovely Day and Simply Red’s Holding Back The Years - the latter delivered quite beautifully by Gloria Acquaah-Harrison - which are as far removed from a knees up at the Nag’s Head as you could imagine. They felt more than a bit random.

The theme tune, Hooky Street and Chas and Dave’s Margate take us full circle, and we depart happy with this trip down memory lane, trying hard not to shout out ‘you plonker!’ at folk in the street.

> Only Fools And Horses: The Musical is at the Playhouse Theatre, Edinburgh, until Saturday. Tickets HERE