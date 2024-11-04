Lochgelly and Fife poets are being invited to take part in an open mic style event at the Lochgelly Centre.

It has been organised by local arts organisation, Hame-Ish Arts, and takes place on November 23 with tickets free of charge from the box office.

The Kingdom’s celebrated poetry festival StAnza has booked award-winning Scottish poet, John Glenday, and Dunfermline based singer-songwriter Robyn Smith, to perform. The night will be completed by poets from the area taking part in an open-mic style event. Anyone interested in taking part can contact Hame-Ish Arts by email at [email protected].

John Glenday is one of Scotland’s most decorated poets, winning and being shortlisted for prestigious national and international prizes. He lives in Carnoustie, and his work is enjoyed all around the world.

Robyn Smith is an up and coming singer songwriter from Dunfermline. She performs Americana-inspired folk and country music. The gathering at Lochgelly will be her first live performance since the release of her new single ‘Annie’.

The event forms part of Book Week Scotland, a national celebration of books and literature, and a bumper crowd is expected.

The organisers say the event will be a warm and friendly evening, where everyone is made welcome. Hame-ish Arts prides itself on creating “a night out that feels like a night in.” The two booked performances should have something for everyone.

Book Week Scotland also has free short books to give away to audience members, containing new writing based on the theme of hope. The evening is also something of a warm-up act for the full StAnza Poetry Festival which will take place in St Andrews on the weekend of March 14-16.

Hame-ish Arts CIC is an arts production and promotion social enterprise founded by Mairi-Claire Traynor and Ed Ritchie. They believe that participating in some way with some kind of artistic practice adds joy to a person’s life and increases the likelihood that they will be happy

and well.

They have acquired an excellent reputation around Fife, Edinburgh and Scotland for putting on lively, engaging community events that bring communities together through creativity and performance.