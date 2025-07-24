Opera Bohemia's Fife date for Puccini's Tosca

Opera Bohemia is returning to Kirkcaldy, the home town of its co-founder and director, with its latest production.

The professional touring company will perform Puccini’s masterpiece, Tosca, at the Old Kirk on Sunday, August 3.

The tour is supported by Creative Scotland and the company is excited to be back in Fife.

Opera Bohemia was founded in 2010 by Kirkcaldy baritone and director Douglas Nairne and Glasgow born conductor Alistair Digges.

One of their main goals is to introduce opera to a new audience, as well as providing more live performances for opera lovers across Scotland.

The company hopes that this exciting new production of Tosca is just the ticket.

The performance is being sung in English and in director Douglas Nairne’s intimate new production, the drama is plunged into a world of crime and passion amidst the treacherous mafia underworld.

The cast is led by Scottish soprano Monica McGhee, a graduate of The Royal Conservatoire of Scotland, The Royal College of Music and The National Opera Studio. A multi award winning artist, Monica has appeared on many of the country’s leading stages and theatres, including at The Royal Albert Hall and even Wembley Stadium.

She is joined by tenor Cameron Mitchell as Cavaradossi, and Nicholas Morris as Scarpia, both graduates of the Alexander Gibson Opera School. The remaining parts are played by three Scottish artists, all enjoying busy careers since graduating – Connor Smith, Christopher Nairne and Jonathan Forbes Kennedy.

The show is designed by acclaimed Scottish designer Kenneth McLeod, who has recently designed for Scottish Opera, The National Theatre of Scotland and Dundee Rep.

Tosca is a tale of love, lust and deception and is one of the most loved operas in the repertoire. Puccini’s ravishing score includes famous arias like Vissi d’arte (I lived for my art) and E lucevan le stelle (And the stars were shining). These arias were favourites for artists like Luciano Pavarotti and Maria Callas and their recordings are still enjoyed round the world.

Now in its sixteenth year, Opera Bohemia has provided performance opportunities for over 150 young professional singers and musicians in Scotland, and has staged 14 different productions at venues all across the country. The company’s 10th anniversary production of The Merry Widow visited 18 venues, and was seen by 4000 people across Scotland. One of the original goals was to try and introduce opera to a new audience. With this in mind, Opera Bohemia also runs an education programme, which offers free workshops to schools, introducing opera to the next generation in a fun and interactive way.

Opera Bohemia’s performance of Puccini’s Tosca takes place at the Old Kirk on Sunday, August 3 at 4pm. Tickets are available from www.wegottickets.com or in person (with cash) at Home of Hopcroft on Kirkcaldy High Street.