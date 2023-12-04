The popular host and comedian, who also presented the smash hit ITV show Take Me Out, has announced his first live tour since 2016, and it brings him to the Alhambra Theatre, Dunfermline , on Thursday, November 8. Pre-sale stars on Thursday, December 7, with general sale following on Friday 8th. Full details at https://alhambradunfermline.com/

McGuiness’; stand-up tour has some 40 dates and comes on the back of his 20212 acclaimed biography, My Lifey. He said: “It’s been eight years since my last tour and there’s lots of things to laugh about! I’m looking forward to getting back in front of a live audience, along with running the gauntlet of cancel culture, click bait and fake news! “