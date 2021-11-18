Panto: Alhambra Theatre unveils plans for biggest ever festive show

Fife’s biggest theatre has unveiled its panto for Christmas 2021.

By Allan Crow
Thursday, 18th November 2021, 6:56 pm

Cinderella will take to the stage of the Alhambra Theatre in Dunfermline from December 15-27 - and it promises to be the venue’s biggest to date.

Panto legend Ian ‘Sheepie’ Smith stars as Buttons, and is joined by Jenny Douglas as Cinders - she appeared in BBC’s Over The Rainbow which saw Andrew Lloyd Webber search to cast the role of Dorothy, and has also toured with hit musical We Will Rick You.

Cinderella is coming to the Alhambra this Christmas

Cameron Fulton, who plays Tyler Foulkes in BBC’s River City, and David Rankine from National Theatre of Scotland, play the Ugly Sisters.

A spokesman for the theatre said: “The return of the Alhambra pantomime will continue the annual family festive tradition, and will celebrate the return of shared audience panto experience, post pandemic.

“Audiences are in for some very special surprises.”

Tickets from the box office on 01383 733666 or via www.ticketmaster.co.uk

