The colourful, joyful shows have been part of Scotland’s festive season for generations, and, for many, a first ever visit to see live theatre.

And the magic of seeing those shows, packed with jokes, sketches, songs and great larger than life characters, can stay with you forever.

Fife’s theatres are gearing up for their busiest month of the year as the curtain rises on a number of pantos, including Beauty And The Beast at the Alhambra Theatre.

Ian 'Sheepie' Smith returns to the Alhambra for the 2022 panto, Beauty & The Beast

And for the cast, deep in rehearsal, the opening night cannot come soon enough.

The show marks the return to the Kingdom of Ian ‘Sheepie’ Smith who wowed audiences on his Kingdom debut as Buttons in Cinderella last year.

This year he plays Davy - Daft Davy - and is joined on stage by Kevin Macleod and Anya Scott-Rodgers from Funbox as well as a host of local dancers.

The curtain goes up on Thursday, December 8 for a packed run of evening and matinees until the 28th, and after last year’s schedules were hit by a tightening of COVID restrictions, everyone is looking forward to the full run.

The poster for this year's panto at the Alhambra

For Ian, coming back to the Alhambra was simply a no brainer.

“There’s a wee bit of unfinished business after last year,” he said. “I know times are tough right now, but people need shows like this. It’s a joy to look out and see everyone laughing, and you’re making them laugh. That’s why I do it - there is no better feeling, and I really, really enjoyed being here last year.”

Ian was a stalwart of pantos at Motherwell Theatre before his move to the Alhambra, and the Kingdom’s biggest venue already feels like home.

“We’re cracking on with rehearsals and really enjoying it,” he said. “Some of the cast have worked together before, and rehearsals have been great. It’s a really strong cast.

Kevin Macleod and Anya Scott-Rodgers from Funbox are starring in this year's panto at the Alhambra Theatre, Dunfermline

“Different companies have done different takes on Beauty And The Beast. Some have a dame, we don’t - and it works superbly. There is something for everyone. If you love music there are great songs, if you love dance there are great routines, and if you are a wee kid who loves fart jokes, there are plenty of them too!”The sheer joy of panto is something the whole cast believe is needed more than ever.

“It brings everyone together,” said Ian. “Life is hectic and tough right now, so this is a night out where you can come together at the show and not have to worry about anything for a few hours. You just need to sit back and be entertained and forget everything.

“The reason I do it is no two shows are ever the same. You never know what an audience will react to and that keeps you on your toes. Will a joke work? The round of applause at the end is the pay-off. It’s a great buzz.”

Working with young audiences is something Funbox are more than comfortable with after entertaining audiences across the country since 2015 and with the much loved Singing Kettle before that.

Anya said: “We have done lots of Christmas shows, but Kevin and I have always been on the road travelling to different theatres. It has been a long time since we have had a run at just one. We know panto is often people’s first experience of a theatre show and need to catch them young - we want the show to be something magical as well as silly and entertaining.”

The duo admit working with children can be a huge lot of fun.

“There are no strict rules. We have a script but we can go off it and we can talk direct to people in the audience. We love to make kids feel like they are the smartest in the room - they aren’t kids, theory are mini adults. Imagine how you’ d want to be spoken to at the age of six - that’s how we approach it,” said Anya.

Added Kevin: “It’s also great for small children to see adults letting their hair down and having a laugh, and shouting back. They are the stars of the show.

“Panto is great. It’s is proper family experience - every one from the smallest child in the audience can get involved. It’s a proper family night out.”

Beauty And The Beast is at the Alhambra Theatre, Dunfermline from December 8-28.

