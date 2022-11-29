OnFife’s festive offering is Cinderella, and runs from December 3-24 with a cast of ten headed by Dunfermline based Kim Shepherd.

It is her eleventh panto and her fourth with the cultural trust, and she is looking forward to a show packed with laughter, magic and romance,

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Fife audiences come to have a really good time and you get an amazing vibe from them,” says Kim. “I love that there are always big family groups and that going to the panto’s a real tradition for them. The audience is like another character within the show and it really gees you up before you start.”

Kim Shepherd stars in Cinderella at Rothes Halls, Glenrothes

“Cinderella is the most magical of shows – the pinnacle of pantos, if you like,” said Kim. “Rehearsals have been going so well and there’s extra sparkle this year because we missed the past two years.”

Kim will be joined on stage by River City star Greg Powrie and OnFife panto favourite Colin Little as one of the wicked stepsisters. Another River City regular, Cameron Fulton, will fill the role of Buttons, while Henry Dolgoff plays the handsome Prince Charming, Lorraine Graham is the Baroness Balgonie, Ryan Towart is Dandini and Martine McMenemy the Fairy Godmother.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Also taking part in the show will be Emily Imerfreys and Will Thompson Brant plus a local junior ensemble.

It’s OnFife’s first panto since 2019. With the Adam Smith closed, this year’s production has been transported to Glenrothes, and many in the audience will be using tickets bought for the 2020 show, having decided not to opt for a refund when performances were cancelled.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Michelle Sweeney, director of creative development, said: “Cancelling our pantomime twice was tough, so we can’t thank the hundreds of people who stuck by us for their loyalty – and also give a big welcome to people who may be coming to our panto for this first time in Glenrothes.

“It’s great to be back with such a special show – songs, silliness and loads of laugh-out-loud moments. We can’t wait for the magic to begin again.”