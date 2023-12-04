Kim Shepherd is used to making waves in pantomimes … but this year she is aiming to create something of a splash too.

The Little Mermaid comes to the Adam Smith Theatre from December 9 until January 6 in the first panto at the venue since 2019. (Pic: OnFife)

Dunfermline-based Kim has starred in all the classics – Cinderella, Beauty and the Beast, Aladdin – and now The Little Mermaid is offering a chance to explore new territory.

A fresh take on the Hans Christian Andersen deep sea classic – and the hit Disney animation – marks the return of panto to Kirkcaldy’s Adam Smith Theatre and Kim cannot wait to take the plunge.

This year’s show, which runs from December 9 to January 6, will be Kim’s 12th panto and the nine-strong cast is promising a family show full of love, laughter – and, fish fingers crossed – happily ever after.

Kim Shepherd returns to the Adam Smith for panto this year, playing Azurial.

Kim, who plays the lead role of Azurial, said: “I can’t wait to be back at the Adam Smith. I love the theatre and am really chuffed to be a part of the first pantomime there since 2019.

“It’s a brand-new script with loads of laughs – written with Kirkcaldy audiences in mind – and we’re so pleased to be airing it for the first time in the newly refurbished venue.”

“I’m a huge fan of the original Disney animation and spent hours trying to copy Ariel’s voice when I was younger,” continued Kim, who has starred in the past four OnFife pantos at the theatre in Bennochy Road.

“I’ve never played a mermaid before so taking on the Azurial role is a challenge I’m really relishing. I’m sure audiences will love it – and be blown away by the dazzling new costumes and theatre set.”

Kim will be joined on stage by River City star Greg Powrie, who plays Crustina the Crab, and OnFife panto favourite Colin Little, who doubles up as Codswallop and Captain Blowhole.

Scott Watson plays Freddy the Flounder, Lorraine Graham is Aunty Augusta, Benjamin Kempton is Prince Eric and Michelle Donnelly will play Queen Oceana.

Also taking part will be ensemble cast members Charlotte Jean-Moore and Bradlee Wetherill – completing a line-up focused on providing an evening full of sparkle, spills and thrills galore.

“Our panto version may not stick rigidly to the original story,” said Kim, “but the key characters are all there – the dashing prince, evil octopus, fun flounder, wise crab and, of course, the mermaid.

“The whole cast is really up for the show. It’s a panto with everything – catchy tunes, great gags, brilliant dance routines and high drama … to say nothing of one or two surprises along the way.”

Tickets are available from £13. Family tickets offer savings of up to 15 per cent and there are also offers for group bookings. Shows include relaxed and BSL performances.

A relaxed show is scheduled for Wednesday 3 January at 2pm – loud sounds will be reduced, lights will be left on a little brighter and people can leave their seats if they need a little break. A BSL performance, with an interpreter at the side of the stage, will take place on Wednesday 27 December at 7pm.