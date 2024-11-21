Pantos in Fife: where to see Fife’s four great pantos and when performances take place

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The countdown to panto season is underway at theatres across Fife with rehearsals beginning before the curtain goes up next month.

There are four great festive shows across Fife this year, with Kirkcaldy leading the way with two of them.

The Adam Smith Theatre welcomes Sleeping Beauty back to the venue, while the Kings Theatre has come up with another twist on a classic with Ya Wee Dickie McWhittington which has he longest run of any panto in the Kingdom.

The Alhambra Theatre in Dunfermline has Jack And The Beanstalk, while the Byre Theatre in St Andrews presents Beauty & The Beast.

Sleeping Beauty is at the Adam Smith Theatre, while Jack & The Beanstalk is at the Alhambra (Pics: Submitted)

Fife has a long tradition of going to pantos with house full signs almost certain to be dusted off once again.

Here’s our guide of what to see and where - pick a show, enjoy a great night out and support the theatres on your doorstep.

Sleeping Beauty, Adam Smith Theatre

Imagine Theatre return to the venue with Sleeping Beauty which stars Kim Shepherd along with Colin Little, Scott Watson and a fabulous supporting cast.

The Kings panto for 2024 is selling well (Pic: Submitted)

It promises a magical experience filled with whimsical characters, dazzling costumes, and toe-tapping music that will transport audiences of all ages to an enchanting fairy-tale realm,

Run by husband-and-wife team Steve and Sarah Boden, the award winning Imagine Theatre is one of the UK's leading pantomime and theatre production companies renowned for their commitment to high-quality productions and traditional storytelling in pantomimes full of magic and sparkle!

Eric Potts, artistic director, said: “As a native Scot, born and bred in Irvine, Ayrshire it is a true delight to get to work on these traditional Scottish shows with the Imagine Theatre team. The Glasgow and Ayr pantos were annual events for me as a wee lad growing up and to be able to continue that wonderful Caledonian panto legacy of variety and quality story-telling is a real honour.”

Sleeping Beauty openson December 4, and runs until the 30th, Show times and ticket info at www.onfife.com

Ya Wee Dickie McWhittington, Kings Theatre, Kirkcaldy.

The doyen of Fife’s panto dames, Billy Mack, is back on stage at the Kings which hosts Scotland’s smallest professional show with a cast of just five.

Last year’s show was a sensational hit with audiences, setting the bar high for 2024.

The entire cast is back, along with director Jonathon Stone - they have been together since the Kings started its own panto tradition four years ago. Mark McDonnell, Kirsty Strachan, Sarah Brown Cooper, Robin Mackenzie and Graham ‘Skoti’ Scott started rehearsals week.

The Kings homegrown panto has a cherished reputation for wearing it’s love of the Lang Toun at it’s heart, and is unique among UK wide shows for being very much set locally and celebrating the fabulousness of Fife!

Ya Wee Dickie McWhittington is no exception as the story revolves around the very heart of Kirkcaldy being stolen and our hero’s quest to get it back. After last year’s sell out “Ya Wee Beauty and the Beastie”, the venue is really pulling out all the stops to make this years show even bigger and better - with staging the Kings has never attempted before

Jonathan said: “You are not going to believe your eyes with what we are attempting to do in our fabulously intimate space this year, with a show that not only brimming over with heart, humour and adventure, but brand new sets and special effects that will go beyond what anyone will have seen before! As you know our shows sell out completely so please don’t delay and book your tickets today!”

Ya Wee Dickie McWhittington runs from December 5 until January 11with adult only shows, and relaxed performances in its schedule, Details at kingtheatrekirkcaldy.com

Jack & The Beanstalk, Alhambra Theatre, Dunfermline.

Gayle Telfer Stevens, star of BBC Scotland's River City and current comedy hit Stevens & McCarthy, joins the Alhambra panto as Dame Trott.

She is joined by the returning Ian ‘Sheepie' Smith for a fourth successive year - he has become a huge hit with Alhambra audiences - and promises to make the audience laugh even harder at his antics as Silly Billy. Everyone's favourite baddie, Mark Hayden, returns for a record fifth time while Louise Kempson is back for a second time as Fairy Dolly this year, which is a departure for her - she usually plays a baddie!

The familiar faces also include Kevin McLeod - star of Funbox and the Singing Kettle - as Yosemite Sam.

The Alhambra panto has a full supporting cast and professional dancers to bring the big musical numbers to life, and it will be packed with audience interaction - the theatre has built its reputation on staging traditional pantos which capture the magic of the season.

Jack & The Beanstalk runs from December 6-28. Ticket info at https://alhambradunfermline.com/event/jack-the-beanstalk-christmas-pantomime/

Beauty & The Beast, Byre Theatre, St Andrews

A classic story brought to life fort Christmas at the Byre, written and directed by Gordon Barr.

The same team has been behind pantos at the Byre for a decade and knows exactly what audiences want.

Fantasia is in beastly bother once again! But will our trusty heroine be able to make sure that everything comes up roses?

True love might defeat the baddies in every other panto but in this festive fable, we’ve got a Belle who isn’t exactly in the mood and her mum who is sassy, brassy and in no way classy.

One thing’s for sure – there will be singing, dancing and a bunch of laughs for everyone.

The schedule includes a relaxed performance, plus one that is captioned and another audio described.

Beauty & The Beast runs from November 28 until December 31. Ticket details at byretheatre,com