Kingdom Theatre Company brought Kelty Clippie The Musical back to the Lang Toun for a weekend performance at Linton Lane Centre at which Neale Hanvey MP presented the cast with a framed copy of his Early Day Motion which recognised its “exceptional accomplishments.”

The politician was in the audience for the show which followed a run at this year’s Edinburgh Festival Fringe.

He said: “Kelty Clippie: The Musical is a wonderful, heart-warming and beautifully acted show that brought so many memories flooding back from when I was a youngster - from the days when the terminus was on the esplanade, and the clubs to be at were the Garrison and Nairn’s social club, to memories of sitting on the bench seats on school trips with streamers out every window.

Neale Hanvey MP with the cast of the Kelty Clippie

“It was an absolute pleasure and a privilege to present the cast, and the Kelty Clippie herself, impeccably brought to life by the amazing Jacqueline Hannan, with the commendation I lodged as an Early Day Motion in parliament acknowledging this outstanding theatrical work.”

The show, which also starred Linton Osborne as the driver, is based on the classic folk song by the late John Watt.

Mandy Hunter, centre manager said: ‘What a wonderful way to spend a winter’s afternoon being made to smile, tap your feet and reminisce as the Kelty Clippie Bus moves around Fife.”