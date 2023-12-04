We always expect something spectacular from the pantomime in the capital and for years the city’s theatres have never let us down.

For actor and DJ Grant Stott it has been 25 years of Edinburgh panto in fact and for Dame Allan Stewart he goes back to appearances with Max Boyce in 1997. Still the best legs in the business, Allan had developed his Aunty May character from even further back from when he had a TV series in the 1970s.

For 2023 in The Pantomime Adventures Of Peter Pan at the Festival Theatre, Dame May McSmee plays mum to Smee played by Jordan Young who gains in confidence with every season. His energetic character is so infectious and a complete diversion to the chaos caused by Allan and Grant. His full show reprise memory section is a highlight and his ‘Hiya Pals!’ entrance is now panto gold and the youngsters around me were screaming this even before the interval.

Not that these shows are for the kiddies, entertainment here is universal and with adult content very subtle and discreet – we even had a few Hibs FC references from Hi-bee fan Grant Stott who this year plays Captain Hook. In full command of his audience Grant acts like a baddie encouraging the boos but loving every minute. Supporting the trio this year they welcome back Clare Gray (as Starkey) who excels in all that she does along with new graduate Robyn White as Wendy and Rebecca Stenhouse as Tink the flying fairy.

Allan Stewart and Grant Stott star in Peter Pan (Pic: Douglas Robertson)

The role of Peter Pan himself goes to local lad Keiran Lynch and while this is a minor role in this grand production, he brings his talents to the fore with a polished performance. Special mention though to the group who must be seen as equal billing called Flawless. They are a six-piece dance group playing Hook’s Pirate Crew and were seen on Britain’s Got Talent as finalists in 2009.