Popular children's show Hey Duggee is heading for the Fife stage

Popular children’s show Hey Duggee is coming to the Kingdom next summer as part of its first ever live theatre show.

Duggee, The Squirrels and some of their friends are heading to the Alhambra Theatre in Dunfermline on Wednesday, July 26 and Thursday, July 27, 2023.

The hit CBeebies series will be brought to life through innovative puppetry and storytelling in this new live show which will be packed with non-stop fun, laughs, singing and dancing.

Tickets for the show go on general sale from Ticketmaster and the venue from Friday, September 30.

Since bursting onto TV screens in 2014, the BBC and Studio AKA creation has won no fewer than six BAFTAs and is an international Emmy award-winning hit.

Hey Duggee is popular among both children and parents and it was the most streamed children’s show on BBC iPlayer in 2021.

The theatre tour was announced in June, but the Dunfermline venue is one of 13 to be added in a three-month extension.

Hey Duggee the live theatre show is presented by award-winning theatre producer Kenny Wax and theatre and live entertainment promoters Cuffe and Taylor in association with Live Nation.

