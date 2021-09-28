Ah, it’s still got the ole’ razzle dazzle to light up theatres and deliver a fabulous night of entertainment for audiences.

And, post pandemic, that is exactly what we need.

On a black stage with gold trim, Chicago delivered the songs and dances you know and love, with the sharpness and sassiness you’d expect.

Faye Brookes plays Roxie Hart

From the opening All That Jazz to Hot Honey Rag it was simply sheer entertainment.

The set was built around the orchestra sat centre stage, and they were as much part of this as the talented 25-strong ensemble of dancers and actors.

Sinitta and Darren Day may well be the biggest names on the tickets but the show was led by Faye Brookes as Roxie Hart, and the excellent Djalenga Scott as Velma Kelly.

Joel Montague who plays Amos

Set in the roaring 1920s it’s a story of murder and the desire for fame, of a slick lawyer with an eye for business, and a prison matriarch who pulls all the strings.

It’s five decades since Chicago first opened on stage and it remains hugely popular thanks to its evocative cabaret atmosphere filled with great characters and glorious music.

Cell Block Tango was doing what ‘Six’ did decades ago and is still a joy to watch, while all the showstoppers delivered - perhaps none more so than Joel Montague as Amos as he delivered a beautiful, poignant Mr Cellophane. A touching moment which melted many hearts in the audience.

A treat for the soul and all the senses.

Chicago is at the Playhouse until Saturday.

