River City star Leah MacRae brings new stage show to Fife theatre

Her hit show, Leah MacRae Weighs In is, on stage at Rothes Halls, Glenrothes, on Saturday, September 10.

The actor has been a stalwart in the BBC Scotland soap, and has also appeared in the new Sky comedy Rosie Molloy Gives Up Everything as well as Gary: Tank Commander.

Leah said: “I’m so excited to bring my brand-new one-woman comedy to local venues across central Scotland.

Leah MacRae'

“I’ve just finished shooting the brand-new sky comedy ‘Rosie Molloy Gives Up Everything’ alongside the incredible talent that is Sheridan Smith, so comedy is very much where I’m focused right now.

“Joining the cast of a huge network TV comedy, the Edinburgh Fringe and then heading out to support local venues across Scotland is just an absolute joy for me.”

The show follows on from her stage hit ‘Big Fat, Fabulous Diary’ and is about embracing who you are.

“Ultimately, I want to remind my audiences of the importance of live entertainment and the necessary escapism it provides for us all. It’s good for your soul.

“And I want to remind people why it’s important for us to do things that are good for our souls. I want people to leave my show with a smile on their face and feeling a stone lighter after shedding their worries.”