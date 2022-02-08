Rock For Heroes: Stage show salutes rock ‘n’ roll legends and raises funds for military charity

Music fans can rock the night away at a new live show coming to Fife - and raise funds for charity at the same time.

By Allan Crow
Tuesday, 8th February 2022, 1:49 pm

Rock For Heroes has confirmed a show at Rothes Halls, Glenrothes, on Thursday, May 19.

Billed as the UK’s number one touring rock show, it will be packed with all the great anthems, featuring the music of everyone from Bon Jovi to The Eagles.

Fife couple reunited with beloved jewellery binned by mistake and taken on a jou...

Rock for Heroes

It features a seven-piece band who celebrate the legendary members inducted into the Rock ‘N’ Roll Hall of Fame.

The show is also a fundraiser for the military charity Help for Heroes.

Ticket info at www.onfife.com

