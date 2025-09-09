Rocky Horror Show, Alhambra Theatre: timeless classic that fizzes with energy

Rocky Horror Show is at the Alhambra Theatre (Pic: David Freeman)

Who’d have thought that the Time Warp would become timeless.

Richard O’Brien’s classic, cult musical has been entertaining audiences for over 50 years, and they are still channeling their inner Frank N. Furter and playing their part with call outs from the auditorium.

Rocky Horror Show is a musical that everyone should see at least once - probably twice. Actually, make that three times.

This is a show that doesn’t diminish no matter how often you go. That’s down to a razor sharp songbook, a bonkers but fun story, a cast that lights up the stage with sheer energy, and a feel-good medley finale that has everyone up on their feet.

The cast of the Rocky Horror Show (Pic: David Freeman)

Dressing up may not be compulsory, but there were clearly many long standing fans fully turned out for the opening night of a week-long run at the Alhambra Theatre. The good folk of Dunfermline have probably never seen such sights!

Suffice to say, they loved it.

They know the songs off by heart - is there a better pairing of numbers than Time Warp and Sweet Transvestite to light up any musical? - and when to interject as the narrator delivers his lines, but, no matter how quick they were off the mark they were never going to match Nathan Caton whose quick wit had up to date gags about Angela Rayner delivered along with some snappy local references.

Haley Flaherty, from Falkirk, and James Bisp, were perfectly cast as Brad and Janet, the naive couple cast into the strange world of Frank N Furter, superbly played by Stephen Webb.

Across the cast there are fine performances as it delivers a show that enjoys a loyal audience across the ages, and still finds newbies to initiate.

There isn’t a musical like Rocky Horror. Long may its pelvic thrusts have folk up and out of their seats.

Rocky Horror Show is at the Alhambra Theatre, Dunfermline, until Saturday. Ticket info at https://alhambradunfermline.com/event/the-rocky-horror-show/