Rocky Horror Show, Edinburgh Playhouse**** – short, sharp and still superbly entertaining
It may be in its sixth decade, but the Time Warp is simply timeless. As long as audiences are willing to dress up to the nines and yell out their responses with absolute glee, there will always be a place for it.
Richard O’Brien’s show is the ultimate cult classic, and this touring production is a blast from start to finish. It also rattles along so fast you can barely take a step to the right to get into position for your pelvic thrusts - the first half is ‘way too short at just over 40 minutes. Less really isn’t more when it comes to Rocky Horror.
That said, the audience came to party and created a superb atmosphere on opening night. Resistance really was futile.
O’Brien’s rock ‘n’ roll soundtrack still sounds as sharp as ever and was in ultra safe hands with musical director Josh Sood’s five piece on perched high above the stage.
From the opening Science Fiction/Double Feature through to a party central closing medley, there is so much to enjoy in this show. Lauren Chia (Janet) and Brad (Connor Carson) were perfect as the straight laced duo who stumble into a world of misfits at Frank-N-Furter’s castle - Chia’s vocals were outstanding - while Job Greuter was excellent as Riff Raff.
Jason Donovan more than delivered as Frank, turning in a rake-ish, sardonic performance with tongue firmly in cheek. Making an entrance to sustained applause, he also gave the second half its emotional punch with a towering rendition of I’m Going Home.
So much of Rocky Horror stands or falls on the shoulders of the narrator, and we were treated to a sensational performance by stand-up comedian Nathan Caton. His put downs were razor sharp and, at times, downright filthy which is exactly what a Rocky audience expects, and while this show may be 52 years old, it’s still bang up to speed with a quick jibe at Donald Trump’s inauguration to get things started.
Rocky Horror is a show with a momentum of its own – a show everyone should see at least once. Short and sharp this production may be, but it is also mightily entertaining.
> Rocky Horror Show is at the Playhouse Theatre, Edinburgh until Saturday, January 25. Ticket info here
