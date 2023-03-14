Rocky Horror Show, Edinburgh Playhouse *****: this timewarp is simply timeless

Whether you channel your inner Frank N. Furter and dress up, or simply revel in the exuberance of the audience shout outs, resistance is futile.

Richard O’Brien’s glorious subversive B-movie parody is the cult show that is king of all cult shows. It crackles with a brilliant rock ‘n’ roll soundtrack - the audience was out of its seats five numbers into the first half for the first pelvic thrusts - and a cast which excels across all roles.

Stephen Webb was superb as Frank N. Furter, making a dynamic entrance with ‘Sweet Transvestite’ and commanding the stage throughout.

Rocky Horror Show 2022 - Stephen Webb as Frank N Furter, Haley Flaherty as Janet, Richard Meek as Brad, Suzie McAdam as Magenta, Kristian Lavercombe as Riff Raff, Darcy Finden as Columbia, Joe Allen, Reece Budin, Fionán O'Carroll, Stefania Du Toit and Jessica Sole as The Phantoms (Pic: David Freeman)

The best lines all fall to the narrator, and Philip Franks was on deliciously wicked form, dropping killer lines about Gary Lineker and the migrants controversy, and testing the waters with a great barb about the candidates for Scotland’s next First Minster. “Too soon?” he asked with a raised eyebrow.

Richard Meek and Hayley Flaherty are superb as Brad and Janet, whose misfortune to break down near the Translyvanian castle changes their lives forever, and you’d never know that Kristian Lavercombe had donned Riff Raff’s jacket over 2000 times given the sheer enthusiasm he brings to the role.

Rocky Horror is a show beloved by its audiences, and one that they go to every time it tours.- and each time they depart thoroughly entertained.

But anyone seeing it for the first time is welcome, and they too will surely be swept up by the sheer excitement that is unleashed from the minute the lights go down and Suzie McAdam’s glorious opening song Science Fiction, Double Vision rings out as the curtain is pulled back.

Haley Flaherty as Janet, Richard Meek as Brad, Joe Allen, Reece Budin, Fionán O'Carroll, Stefania Du Toit and Jessica Sole as The Phantoms (Pic: David Freeman)

Time isn’t fleeting for the Rocky Horror Show. This timewarp is timeless.

