But it seeps into your bones, and it has that beat that makes feet tap and limbs move, possibly not with the same achingly cool style of Johnny boy, but the dance floor will always beckon at the drop of the needle on a Bee Gees classic.

Saturday Night Fever does its best to capture the style and sound of an era that defined and inspired.

This musical takes the Gibb brothers from the soundtrack to centre stage as it reworks the story of Tony Manero and his desire to dance his way out of Brooklyn to a better life.

Saturday Night Fever

Jack Wilcox dons the white suit and leads most of the dance sequences, and it’s in the second half that he, and the cast - indeed the whole show – really comes to life and edges closer to ‘disco inferno’ status.

The first half felt slightly flat - a couple of great song and dance numbers followed by a few dramatic scenes that didn’t really land with a punch.

The show has chucked some songs into the mix that didn’t figure in the original movie, and stepped back from some of its grittier narrative too, but, in the end, you come to hear the songs and see those dance routines.

Jive Talking, You Should Be Dancing, Stayin’ Alive, You Should Be Dancing and, of course, Night Fever are all in there - and all of them hit the spot.

There was a powerful rendition of Immortality to seer up the finale everyone was waiting on, while a tip of the hat to Harry Goodson-Bevan who stood out on his pro debut as the troubled Bobbie C, a dad-to-be after getting his girlfriend pregnant, and with no idea what to do. His rendition of Tragedy delivered so much more than you normally associate with the cheesy song, and didn’t really need those annoying Steps dance moves to be honest.

A fun show, for sure - go for the songs and the boogie, and you’ll be out of your seat come the feel-good finale.