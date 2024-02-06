Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Jack Docherty is touring his critically acclaimed show David Bowie & Me: Parallel Lives later this yeast, and it comes to the Byre Theatre in St Andrews on April 26. The show enjoyed huge success during a sold-out run at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe.

Docherty’s love of Bowie and the time spent with his hero on The Jack Docherty Show in 1997 kicks off an emotionally driven journey of comedy as he takes fans on a hilarious trip through the inner workings of his masterful mind, from families to teenage years, AI to culture wars, first love, hedonism, mortality and why you should always meet your heroes.