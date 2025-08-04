Scottish duo centre stage as cult classic Rocky Horror Show comes to Fife

Two Scottish actors will take lead roles when the cult musical, the Rocky Horror Show, hits the stage of the Alhambra Theatre in Fife next month

The classic production has been wowing audiences for over 50 years, and comes to the Dunfermline venue from September 8-13.

It stars Haley Flaherty, from Falkirk, who plays the role of the newly engaged Janet. She has appeared in lead roles in West End productions of The Mousetrap, Chicago and Matilda, and also featured on the big screen in the recent box office smash 28 Years Later.

Transylvanian handyman, and servant to Frank-n-Furter, Riff Raff is played by Dunblane-born Ryan Carter-Wilson who has played a Phantom in previous Rocky tours.

They join a cast led by West End star Stephen Webb who reprises the legendary role of Frank N Furter - having played it both on tour and in London to critical acclaim.

Comedian Nathan Caton returns as The Narrator - the role that is absolutely central to every Rocky Horror show. He was part of the tour which brought Jason Donovan to Edinburgh earlier this year, and his put downs were razor sharp and, at times, downright filthy - which is exactly what a Rocky audience expects.

Producer Howard Panter said: “This new cast brings an extraordinary energy and freshness to the show. It’s a thrilling mix of talent that promises to delight audiences up and down the country. I’m delighted the Rocky Horror Show will continue to deliver its unique guaranteed party night after night to packed sold out houses - It's fierce, fearless and not to be missed!”

The Rocky Horror Show first began life in 1973 before an audience of just 63 people in the Royal Court’s Theatre Upstairs. It was an immediate success. Since then it has become the longest continuous run of a contemporary musical anywhere in the world. The show has been seen by over 30 million people worldwide in more than 30 countries and translated into 20 languages as it continues to delight audiences on its sell-out tour.

Many stars including Russell Crowe, Tim Curry, Susan Sarandon, Jerry Springer, Jason Donovan and Meatloaf have appeared in it over the past 50 years. Ticket details at https://alhambradunfermline.com/event/the-rocky-horror-show/