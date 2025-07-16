Shakespeare’s As You Like It staged outdoors at Fife venue in fundraiser

The Bard is coming to Bowhouse in North East Fife.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Arncroach and Carnbee Community Development Trust is hosting an open air fundraising performance of Shakespeare’s 'As You Like It' at the venue on Tuesday, July 22 with curtain up at 7:00pm.

Staged by the Festival Players Theatre Company Limited, it is probably his most entrancing romantic comedy. Rosalind, the daughter of a displaced Duke, is banished from the court by her Father’s brother. Along with her cousin Celia, she escapes to the Forest of Arden and disguises herself as a man - and teases Orlando, a young man, who does not recognise her as the girl he loved at a distance.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The event offers free parking, a BYOB picnic, chairs, rugs, and warm things. Alcohol may only be consumed when purchased from the refreshments bar, with all proceeds from these purchases, as well as from the raffle, going to the fundraising pot.

Tickets are £18 for adults, £14 for children up to the age of 16, with under fives able to attend free of charge. Details at www.bowhousefife.com