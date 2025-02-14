Shaun Ryder: From Madchester to Gogglebox and on to Rothes Halls

To one generation, he’s one of the celebs on Gogglebox on Channel4 - but to another he is a bona fide icon of music.

Shaun Ryder defined the heyday of ‘Madchester’ as the frontman of the Happy Mondays, and he is coming to Rothes Halls, Glenrothes, on April 11 as part of his spoken word tour. Which features tall stories, outrageous anecdotes and some unlikely truths. Tickets here.

His later venture is the cleverly-named Happy Mondays - and Fridays and Saturdays and Sundays, which is signed, boxed, limited, and close to genius. Fans can look forward to a carnival of excess, wild tales, and improbable truths, as they enjoy the talents of a unique rock'n'roll star dubbed Britpop's answer to WB Yeats. You want battery operated chickens, UFOs and the Shaun-Ryder-Russell-Watson crossover that you didn’t realise you needed? Great. Then it’s all here. So, strap yourselves in and say ‘Hallelujah’ for Shaun.

Shaun is on good form: “Life begins at 60. It used to be 40, but not anymore.”

Shaun Ryder at T in the Park in 2012 (Pic: TSPL)

So tell us, Shaun: what’s it all about:

“My new book and tour is an epic journey from Madchester to Mastermind, Brazil to Barbados, Spanish sunburn to the sewers of Salford. I’ll tell you some truths which are so improbable you’ll know they can’t possibly have been made up.”

So who exactly is Shaun Ryder?

“Well, if you believe Wikipedia, I’m an English singer, songwriter and poet – a leading figure in the Manchester cultural scene of the late 1980s and 1990s.

“But that was over 30 years ago now – so there’s a lot more to this long and winding story than that. I’ve grown up… a bit!

“There used to be a time when I was just the mad rocker who went onto TV shows off my head on heroin. I’m still having great fun in the spotlight, whether that’s with the Happy Mondays, Black Grape, or as a solo performer, but these days you’re just as likely to find me blowing off the cobwebs on a bike ride, watching telly with my best mate Bez, or catching up on Corrie in my slippers.”

All night parties?

“They’re in the past. If I’m not out working, I’m tucked up in bed by 11pm these days. Well, we all have to grow up a bit sometimes, don’t we? Do I miss the old days? They were brilliant times that I certainly wouldn’t have missed for the world, but no I don’t. That was then, but this is now. I’ve been off the drugs for more than 10 years now, and I’ve never been happier.

“A lot of my pals who refused to change are either dead, or locked up in prison. I’ve met and worked with some fabulous and fascinating people; many of who have become good friends, but some of who we’ve now sadly lost.

“I tell it how it is; I’ve been around far too long to bother wasting time and energy beating round the bush. It’s an approach which has got me banned from TV shows and provoked hundreds of complaints to Ofcom for talking honestly about drugs. If people ask me for my views on the drugs scene, I’ll give it. For example, never buy drugs off Colombians you don’t know!

“My new book isn’t one to read soothingly to your grandkids at bedtime. It’s a boys’ own adventure which is about as far removed from Enid Blyton as you can get.

“So if you’re faint-hearted or easily offended, I’d suggest you jog on, make yourself a milky cup of cocoa, and binge the latest series of Antiques Roadshow instead.

“Because I’ll be visiting Caribbean crack dens, encountering extra-terrestrials, and leading you through my hedonistic, hectic and sometimes hell-raising life in the music and entertainment business.

“This is me at my most honest; nothing is off the table – so expect the unexpected. I might not have any hair, eyebrows or eyelashes these days. I might be on so many pills that I rattle when I walk. But I’m still brimming with energy and excitement for whatever’s coming next.

“This is my journey, my memories, my views… presented in my own unfiltered words.”

If it sounds wild, that’s because it is.

Shaun was a one-off from the start - “I always got up to no good as a kid, and I lost count of the number of times the cops would come to our house - but music was always around his family. His dad played banjo in the Irish clubs while Shaun got into the Rolling Stones.

He formed Happy Mondays and was pivotal as Madchester swept the world.

“We were a massive success. We’d headlined the Friday night at Glastonbury in 1990, and that same year Paul McCartney told NME that we reminded them of The Beatles in their ‘Strawberry Fields phase’.

Behind it all is a remarkably good woman: Joanne Ryder, Shaun’s wife.

“My wife Joanne is an amazing woman. I’ve been with her since 2004, and she’s definitely saved my life. She recognised straight away when we got together that I’d got some sort of condition. Her background is working as a teaching assistant with special needs children, which probably helped. But I also like the fact that she is someone who takes no nonsense.

“I met her first at the Hacienda years and years earlier when she was a teenager – she binned me then though, because the band was just starting to take off and I think she thought I’d just be jetting off everywhere and sleeping around all over the place.

“She didn’t want to risk me taking it out of her, but we stayed in each other’s circles though and I always had feelings for her. When I hit 40, she reeled me back in.”