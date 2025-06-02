Shona White: from Rocky Horror and Mama Mia to back home for Kings Theatre show

Shona White from Markinch knows all about big theatre shows from the West End to Broadway and now with her musical show at The King’s Kirkcaldy feels she has come full circle.

Accompanied by her musical director Alan Gibson she promises stories and songs from an illustrious career which all started here with local theatre productions.

Delighted to be part of Lang Toun Fest, Shona left Fife to study musical theatre at age 17 and returned just a couple of years ago.

It all started as a schoolgirl singing in Markinch Parish Church then joining Fife Children’s Theatre at Lochgelly Centre playing Annie. Shona then joined the cast of that same show for Kirkcaldy Amateur Operatic Society (KAO). These roles gave her grounding to join the prestigious Italia Conti Academy of Theatre Arts and then on to the Royal Academy of Music. Her heroes were the big iconic divas of music like Shirley Bassey and Barbara -these days it would be Bette Midler and Patti LuPone. A big role came through the Rocky Horror Show at London’s Playhouse Theatre and she became a patron of the theatre.

Shona White is at the Kings Theatre as part of Langtoun Fest (Pic: Submitted)

In the West End she played both daughter and mother in the smash hit Abba musical Mamma Mia and in recent years she worked a season with Pitlochry Theatre which included Gypsy and when Alan Cumming visited as part of his Royal Scotsman train series on TV Shona can be seen performing Everything Coming Up Roses from that show.

Shona said she looks forward to the Edinburgh Fringe as the 2025 printed programme, which appears this week for the first time, and loves the set up and intimacy of King’s Kirkcaldy.

This was her rehearsal space too for the recent Stellar Quines production of Frankie Stein which played three shows at Lochgelly Theatre in April. She loves working here and hinted she may be back sometime over Christmas.

> Full Circle With Shona White is at King’s Kirkcaldy on Friday June 13, tickets from www.kingstheatrekirkcaldy.com/