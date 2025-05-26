Shrek The Musical from Playhouse Theatre Company played Carnegie Hall Dunfermline last week.

The story surrounds a young ogre let into the swamp to make his way in life where he eventually meets a refugee group of familiar fairytale characters. The loveable Shrek played wonderfully by Thomas Murray Hughes wants the deeds to his swamp but only if he can rescue the lovely Princess Fiona (Lucy Duffy) to present to Lord Farquaad (Dan Paton) whose vaudevillian actions as a dwarf get the most laughs, justifiably so when you see him dance, run or mount a horse.

Those familiar with the movie will be looking out for Donkey and they won’t be disappointed with the mature performance from 15-year-old Aaron Macgregor, both visually and on song with Don’t Let Me Go.

There are teams of dancers, too numerous to name and they manage to impress with precision, and when the fairytale group all assemble the dance and position and timing is immaculate so credit here to choreographer Lucy Duffy, who is also Princess Fiona, demonstrates her tap and detailed vocal range. This young cast perform outrageously well, even in minor parts like Gingy where Emily Glasgow excels in comedy and with a sensational vocal range.

Creative director Jack Blundell can be proud of what must have been long hours of rehearsals to bring this production to Carnegie Hall while musical director Guy Bathgate’s assembly of eleven seasoned musicians brings a big sound and effects to the theatre and manages to play a drum kit while conducting the orchestra. I’m A Believer with the whole ensemble is a rousing send off and leaves the audience on their feet amid the comedy and fantasy. Just one of seven productions this year from this fledgling Fife company and sees them tackle Carrie The Musical next month and this time at Adam Smith Theatre.