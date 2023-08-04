Artie Tresize brings his new show to the Alhambra Theatre in Dunfermline on August. It’s afternoon show, kicking off at 1.30pm. Ticket details at https://alhambradunfermline.com/

Together with Cilla Fischer, Artie launched the Singing Kettle from their home in Fife, and packed out theatres for over 30 years as well as starring in their own TV shows, entertaining a generation of young children. They won a BAFTA and received MBEs before stepping back from performing in 2012, and band called it a day in 2015.

Artie’s new show takes him back to his roots with a host of Scottish songs - and an invite to wear some tartan to his show.

Artie Tresize brings his new show to the Alhambra (Pic: Submitted)

He said: “The Singing Kettle started from a love of Scottish Songs and what better way to celebrate than with a show that features only Scottish songs - and I’ve got a load of them!”

The set is likely to feature are Singing Kettle favourites such as “Shove Yer Granny”, “Aiken Drum” and “The Train to Glasgow”.

And the audience won’t be seated for the whole performance - children will be invited to get on their feet and do some crazy dancing too.