Spandau Ballet star Martin Kemp brings his Back To The 80s DJ set to Fife venue

The Spandau Ballet star will be on stage at the Alhambra Theatre, Dunfermline, with his Back To The 80s DJ set on Sunday, April 28.

He’ll be playing the very best hits from that decade to create a real party atmosphere.

His show has been selling out venues across the UK, and his Fife visit will appeal to fans of all things 80s.

Martin Kemp brings his Back To The 80s show to Fife