It will join other groups at the event on March 25 and 26.

The festival will premiere three newly commissioned plays which will be performed by four youth theatre groups from Scotland.

The plays offer young performers an engaging and diverse range of material to perform, read and study - and they touch on themes such as climate crisis, politics, toxic masculinity and gang culture.

Byre Theatre youth group

The Byre youngsters will perform Is My Microphone On? by novelist, playwright and film director, Jordan Tannahill.

How do we move forward from here? Young people know that time is running out and soon we will no longer be able to avoid the consequences of climate change. They speak to the adults in the audience, holding them to account, questioning the choices they have made and the choices that have not been made, and the decisions that children will be forced to make. What kind of future do they stand to inherit?

Ashley Foster, artistic director, Byre Youth and Community Arts said: “Connections has been a challenging but great experience for us! We are really excited to be able to give our young people the opportunity to perform at Pitlochry Festival Theatre as it’s an entirely new venue for us.”

The group will be on stage on the Sunday at 7:30pm.