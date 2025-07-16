Comedy fans in Fife can get a sneak peak of some of the big names heading to the Edinburgh Festival Fringe as they fine tune their sets in a seris of showcases.

The Byre Theatre is hosting no fewer than three nights of work in progress shows featuring a number of big names from the comedy circuit - that’s one more show than in previous years to accommodate the number of comedians wanting to be on the bill before heading to the capital in August.

The fulI two-hour shows will let them fine tune material in front of a live audience. They take place at the St Andrews venue on Friday July 25, Saturday 26th and Sunday 27th.

Kai Humphries is scheduled to appear on the Friday and Saturday - he is joined by Connor Burns on Friday, and Craig Hill the next night. Craig also returns on Sunday teaming up with Connor

Coming to the Byre: Craig Hill, Kai Humphries and Connor Burns (Pics: Submitted)

Hill is a regular visitor to Fife where his sharp, fast humour is a big hit with audiences. He is also one of the best in the business when it comes to working a crowd.

Kai Humphries., from Blyth, is also no stranger to Fife. He is a good friend of Daniel Sloss, and got an early chance to go on stage at his pal’s comedy club which used to run at the Adam Smith Theatre in Kirkcaldy early in their careers.

His own tours have taken him to no fewer than 55 countries.

Connor Burns is one of the fast rising new stars of Scottish comedy who has performed at the Just For Laughs Comedy Festival, opened for Sloss in New York and has just finished his first-ever solo UK tour.

The shows have a 16-plus age limit and tickets are strictly limited as these are in-studio performances. All line ups are subject to the availability of the comedians. Full details at byretheatre.com