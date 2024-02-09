Steps star Lee Latchford-Evans joins cast of Fife theatre’s Easter panto
The singer is joining the cast of Beauty and the Beast, which is the Alhambra Theatre’s Easter panto. It has two shows at the Dunfermline venue on Friday, March 29, at 1:00pm and 5:00pm. Tickets are on sale here Tickets for the Easter panto are now on sale at https://alhambradunfermline.com/event/beauty-the-beast-easter-pantomime/
Lee has travelled the world with the band hitting the top of the single and album charts in the UK, Japan, Australia, continental Europe, SE Asia and touring extensively with Britney Spears all over America. Despite announcing their split on boxing day 2001 Steps got back together in 2011.
They remain together to this day releasing Album after Album, a succession of sold out arena tours, achieving numerous awards including the Brit Award, Attitudes ‘Icon’ award and have sold in excess of 22million records.
The show also stars Britain’s Got Talent finalist, Steve Royle who finished third in the 2020 TV talent show.