Still Game's Jane McCarry heads to Fife for three dates on new tour

The actress behind Still Game’s lovable gossip Isa is hitting the road and coming to Fife.

Jane McCarry will be playing three dates in the Kingdom over the coming months as part of her “People huv tae know” tour.

Audiences can join the actor, comedian and producer for an evening of stories, behind the scenes insights and laughs.

Jane is known to millions as Isa from BBC Scotland’s sitcom Still Game, and to younger viewers as Granny Murray from CBeebies’ Me Too!

Jane McCarry brings her latest show to three Fife venues. (Pic: Alan Peebles)

Join her for a night of laughter and stories as she shares anecdotes and behind the scenes insights from her time on TV, radio and stage.

Her 25-date tour includes dates in Baldridgeburn Centre in Dunfermline on Friday, April 4 (6pm); St Andrews Town Hall on Saturday, April 19 (6pm) and Markinch Town Hall on Saturday, April 19 (8.30pm).

Naz Hussain, founder of Breakneck Comedy which brings McCarry’s tour to the stage, said: “This is a brand new show for 2025 and audiences can expect a lot of laughs as Janes shares stories from a TV, radio and stage career that spans over 20 years. There are some great stories here and – as you might expect from the actress who so memorably brought Craiglang’s best-loved busy body to life in Still Game, there might even be a bit of behind the scenes gossip as well.”