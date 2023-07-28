He has contributed to over 50 documentaries about violent crimes and murder, and will reveal the evidence he says shows profiling has never resulted in the identification and conviction of serial murderers. Focusing on some of the most infamous and perplexing serial murder cases in history, the show will reveal how criminal profilers often got it so wrong.Cases include the manhunts for the Unabomber; Tylenol poisoner, Yorkshire Ripper and London nail-bomber.