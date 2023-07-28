News you can trust since 1871
Talk on serial killers comes to Adam Smith Theatre

Fans of real life crime are in for a treat with a night all about serial killers coming to the Adam Smith Theatre.
Published 28th Jul 2023
Updated 28th Jul 2023, 08:32 BST

Professor Craig Jackson brings his ‘Myth of Serial Killer Profiling’ show to the venue on October 25 - tickets at www.onfife.com

He has contributed to over 50 documentaries about violent crimes and murder, and will reveal the evidence he says shows profiling has never resulted in the identification and conviction of serial murderers. Focusing on some of the most infamous and perplexing serial murder cases in history, the show will reveal how criminal profilers often got it so wrong.Cases include the manhunts for the Unabomber; Tylenol poisoner, Yorkshire Ripper and London nail-bomber.

Jackson dispels many “FBI myths” about serial murderers arguing they are not dysfunctional loners and very few of them are ‘twisted geniuses’ either. His talk will also look how at behavioural analysis has been used in high profile murder investigations.

