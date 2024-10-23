Taskmaster star Lucy Beaumont set for live show at Fife venue
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
She is on stage at the Carnegie Hall on Thursday, November 28 with tickets from onfife.com
The BAFTA nominee and star of Taskmaster Lucy Beaumont is set to let loose on her roller coaster world with off-beat stories, unusual anecdotes, and bizarre journeys through modern day womanhood.
Lucy is co-host of chart-topping podcast Perfect Brains with Sam Campbell, creator and star of award-winning Meet the Richardsons, and has appeared Have I Got News For You, Celebrity Bake Off, and The Last Leg.
She is also the writer and star of BBC Radio 4’s To Hull and Back, with Maureen Lipman, and was nominated for the Foster’s Newcomer Award with her debut Edinburgh show, We Can Twerk It Out.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.