Ten great shows to see in Fife early in 2022

But, there is much to look forward to in 2022 as venues across the region start to add more gigs and performances to their schedules.
We can look forward to everything from stand-up comedy to a bona fide spaceman – as well as some great live music.
So, with everything crossed that we get out of the current restrictions very, very soon, here are ten shows we can recommend …
1. 10 great shows to see in Fife in 2022
Tim Peake: Return Journey To Space
March 22, Alhambra Theatre, Dunfermline
In 2015, Tim became the first British astronaut to visit the International Space Station to conduct a spacewalk whilst orbiting Earth.
He tells his remarkable story on stage at the Alhambra.
Picture Toby Williams
Photo: Toby Williams
2. 10 great shows to see in Fife in 2022
Jack Vettriano: The EArly Years
Kirkcaldy Galleries, June 17-October 23
It is more than two years ago that Jack came to Kirkcaldy to launch this eagerly-awaited retrospective.
Delayed by the pandemic it now has a longer run than originally planned, and is expected to bring huge crowds to the galleries.
The retrospective will feature previsously unseen early paintings will be exhibited alongside later works.
Pic: David Wardle
Photo: David Wardle
3. 10 great shows to see in Fife in 2022
Horse McDonald: The Same Sky 30th Anniversary UK Tour
April 16, Carnegie Hall, Dunfermline
Delayed by the pandemic, Horse finally gets to celebrate a landmark for her glorious album first released in 1989 - and no tour would be complete without a date in her home region of Fife.
The album features many songs which remain in her set to this day, including the stand out 'Careful.'
Fans have been waiting for this gig for what feels like an eternity.
Almost there ... Album cover
The Same Sky
Photo: na
4. 10 great shows to see in Fife in 2022
Jack Docherty: Nothing But
Byre Theatre, St Andrews, April 22.
To one generation, he is Cameron Meikleson in Scots Squad.
But many will recall Docherty as one half of The Channel4 hit show, Absolutely, from the late 1980s.
This evocative, critically acclaimed stage show looks back to those days when he, and comedy side kick Moray Hunter, were the toast of the Edinburgh Festival Fringe.
It's a love letter to the city, to the festival, and to the the passing of time as he reflects on an instant attraction to a woman in the audience, and the brings the story full circle to his 2018 festival return.
A fantastic piece of storytelling.
Photo: comp