The Mikado brings a triumphant return to Adam Smith Theatre for Kirkcaldy Gilbert & Sullivan Society

With fabulous singing from both Principals and Chorus, and a happy atmosphere which exuded fun and laughter, the society revelled in one of the best-loved operettas.

Audiences were very appreciative and feedback has been overwhelmingly full of praise for what was described as a thoroughly excellent and enjoyable production.

Christine Hunter-Hughes, President of Noda UK (the National Operatic and Dramatic Association), who was in the audience for the Saturday performance said: “It was a super afternoon – what more can possibly be said? The cast were great and their total energy and commitment to the production was tangible and certainly appreciated by the audience. The characterisations were well thought, and the hours of rehearsal and planning time that had obviously been put in, paid off in spades. Many, many congratulations to the entire cast for such sterling performances – congratulations to the entire production team – the vision for the entire piece was obvious and appreciated. Not forgetting the crew, backstage team and front of house who worked so hard to ensure a smooth running show – just exactly what amateur theatre is all about.”

The cast of The Mikado, presented by Kirkcaldy Gilbert and Sullivan Society in March 2024. (pic: submitted)

It’s been a good year for the society, which has gained quite a few new and younger members, and everyone is looking forward to the March 2025 production which will be The Witch’s Curse, better known as Ruddigore.