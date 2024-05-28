Watch more of our videos on Shots!

It’s a whodunnit with an enduring appeal - and an audience more than happy to keep mum on its secret.

At the ripe old age of 70, The Mousetrap is far removed from today’s world of CSI crime shows and murder documentaries which are built on dramatic music and the ominous tones of the narrator.

But this Agatha Christie classic remains at the heart of the West End and this touring show gives audiences here a chance to see it - and you should. The Mousetrap is a theatrical institution like no other; a story told in the old fashioned way, with little nod to the changing times. Tickets here

Todd Carty heads up the cast in the most famous whodunnit of them all, playing the role of the Major with a suitably major-esque ‘tache and thunderingly brusque tone of voice.

The Mousetrap is at the Alhambra Theatre in Dunfermline this week (Pic: submitted)

He is one of a number of guests booked into a guest house. Each one of them arrives to the radio description of a killer, and each fits the bill in terms of clothing, and there’s more - a snowstorm strands them, and the arrival of a police officer alerts them to imminent danger.

The characters are very much of their time - this is the ultimate period piece - but the story is timeless, and there is a gentle, subtle strand of humour which runs though the dialogue.

Hollie Sullivan and Barnaby Jago are perfect in the roles of the Raltsons, guest house owners, while Shaun McCourt brings Christopher Wren to life with a light touch. Amy Spinks gives us an enigmatic Miss Casewell, while Judith Rae as the sharp-tongued Mrs Boyle, and Steven Elliott leaves you curious to know more about the mysterious Mr Paravicini who arrives out of the blue on a night when there is murder in the air.

At the heart of the show - and at the helm of act two - is Michael Ayiotis as Detective Sergeant Trotter who is out to catch a killer. He is the most energetic character, and leads the narrative as the clues start to fall into place.

It is a show with a difference; one that hasn’t bowed to changing fads, and its success is bolstered on Christie’s story which is well crafted from start to finish. At the end, when the killer is revealed, you are invited to be part of the club that keeps the secret, and the magic of the show, alive.