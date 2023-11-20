The Mousetrap comes to Fife theatre on 70th anniversary tour with Eastenders star Todd Carty
and live on Freeview channel 276
The iconic murder mystery, The Mousetrap, continues to enthrall audiences after several generations of performances, and it comes to the Alhambra Theatre in Dunfermline from May 27 to June 1 next year. Ticket information will be revealed soon at www.alhambradunfermline.com
Penned by Agatha Christie, the world’s best-selling novelist of all time, it premiered at Theatre Royal Nottingham in 1952 and toured the UK before opening in the West End where it continues its record-breaking engagement at the St Martin’s Theatre, 70 years on.
The 70th anniversary tour also opened in Nottingham in September 2022, and continues to travel throughout the UK and Ireland, marking its milestone anniversary by visiting over 70 theatres, including all cities to which it originally played 70 years ago, plus many more.
Carty plays Major Metcalf, and is joined in the cast by Gwyneth Strong (Only Fools and Horses, EastEnders) as Mrs. Boyle.