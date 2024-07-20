Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

You’ve seen the film and the stage show, now meet Scotland’s version of The Full Monty - and it’s coming to a theatre in Fife.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Naked Neds is a brand new comedy play that follows a group of Glasgow lads as they navigate the turbulent aftermath of their best friend's suicide, deal with cancer, and, when their fundraising ideas come to nothing, they turn to the idea of stripping.

The show comes to the Kings Theatre, Kirkcaldy, on September 15 as part of a short Scottish tour, and the man behind it says it is aimed at men as well as women who know the bare-all finale only too well. Ticket info at https://www.kingstheatrekirkcaldy.com/events

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ingram Noble is writer and director, and also a member of the five-strong cast in this comedy play which follows in the footsteps of the iconic 1997 British film which starred Robert Carlyle and Hugo Speer. It was a huge box office hit, and one survey named it as the second most popular UK film of all time, behind The Italian Job.

The cast of The Naked Neds which is coming to the Kings Theatre (Pic: Submitted)

Ingram admitted: “I know all about it, but I’ve never seen the film or the play! I’ll wait until after we do our stage show.”The idea for the Naked Neds came about two years ago after a chat with cast member John Stuart, the creator and star of the hit Scottish sitcom Dirty Water.

“The show follows four guys dealing with the loss of a friend to suicide,” said Ingram. “They realise how tough it is for people to get help because of the long waiting lists, and want to raise money so they try different things which don’t work - so they decide they have to strip.”

The plot also revolves around the issue of testicular cancer, hence the appeal to men to come and see the show.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The full monty is the second part of the show - first and foremost it is about four guys exploring life, masculinity, the loss of a friend and one of them coming to terms with finding a lump on a testicle

“And, as much as the full monty is aimed at women, there is a real educational part in it for men as we focus on testicular cancer in the show. When one of the characters discovers a lump on his testicles, the boys confront another harsh reality - they don't know how to check themselves. We have a full scene where they take you step by step through how to check yourself which, I think is the first time it has been done on stage. It’s a message that men can take on board - it is really important.”

Like the Full Monty, The Naked Neds wraps humour around its key message, and the team is in talks with several different charities to get its message across.

It also has the task of preparing for the full monty finale.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We’re three weeks into two months of rehearsals and we’ve all got on well, so now we are planning our strip routine. The character I play struggles with the idea of it - I’m well cast! It does worry me, but looking at the bigger picture, apart from Glasgow shows, I won’t know anyone in the audience! The conversations around it will be good - everyone is up for it.”

Ingram and John are joined on stage by Glasgow Comedy Festival star, Tanya MacDonald and fresh faces Lucian Burlingame and Aidan Curley,

“I had huge fun writing it - it’s basically me and my friends, That’s where the characters come from.”

> The Naked Neds is at the Kings Theatre, Kirkcaldy, on Sunday, September 15. Tickers are on sale now.