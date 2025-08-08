Stand up comedy shows are coming to venues in Fife towns which don’t usually

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Stars from Chewin’ The Fat and Still Game are joined by an umber of well known names on the extensive tours set up by Breakneck Comedy.

The promotion company aims to bring live gigs to places off the beaten track.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Founded by Naz Hussain in January 2010, it is promoting even more tours than ever in Scotland this year, including their biggest one to date.

Dane Baptiste, Mark Cox and Craig Campbell are among the big names heading to Fife this autumn (Pics: Submitted)

Naz said: “I love bringing big names to towns that some promoters might overlook. It’s really exciting to be able to put on shows all over Scotland and make it easier for people to be able to enjoy a great night of comedy and entertainment without them having to worry about catching a train home from the city.”

His schedule for 2025 is topped by a number of Fife gigs from comedian Karen Dunbar. She is at the Old Kirk, Kirkcaldy on November 8, and Newport on Tay on the 10th. She is also on stage at Markinch Town Hall on the 14, and Carnegie Hall, Dunfermline on the 27th.

The star of Chewin’ The Fat has already played to packed houses in the region as part of her huge Scotland-wide tour.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Larger than life comedian, Craig Campbell’s takes his ‘Raging Gracelessly’ tour to Anstruther and Inverkeithing.

He is at Inverkeithing Civic Centre on October 10, and Anstruther Town Hall on the 12th.

The Canadian born comedian, who now lives in Devon, has a number of television credits to his name, both in the UK - Michael McIntyre’s Comedy Roadshow, Russel Howard’s Good News - and Canada – but is probably best remembered as the comedian who made an expectant mother laugh so hard that her waters broke on Dave’s One Night Stand.

Marx Cox, who played Tam in the much-loved sitcom Still Game, is on stage at Styx, Kirkcaldy on October 25 when he will share stories from his life and talk about his career.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There is a triple bill of comedy at Baldbridgeburn Centre, Dunfermline, on Wednesday, December 10 when the line-up includes JoJo Sutherland, Joe McTernan and Abi-Carter Simpson, while Dane Baptiste is in Newport-On-Tay on September 15.