Three generations of talent at heart of Fife group’s Edinburgh Fringe show
Queen Of The New Year is the latest production from Kingdom Theatre at the world’s greatest arts venue. Written by John Murray, the musical features new and familiar songs, and is currently at the Greenside Nicolson Square until August 19 at 7:40pm
The family links include on stage and behind the scenes.
Kirsty Christie, production assistant, has been chaperoning the young cast to and from the venue, including her daughter Ameile who is at Queen Anne High School in Dunfermline - and Amelie’s grandmother, Lorraine Dobie, is the show’s director.
Queen Of The New Year features young Fife actors Amelie, plus Jaimey Scullion, Theo Hart and Zeke Young. It tells the story of Carrie who is looking for love through a dating site with help from her friend, Kim.