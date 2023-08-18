The three generations in Queen Of The Year (Pic: John Murray)

Queen Of The New Year is the latest production from Kingdom Theatre at the world’s greatest arts venue. Written by John Murray, the musical features new and familiar songs, and is currently at the Greenside Nicolson Square until August 19 at 7:40pm

The family links include on stage and behind the scenes.

Kirsty Christie, production assistant, has been chaperoning the young cast to and from the venue, including her daughter Ameile who is at Queen Anne High School in Dunfermline - and Amelie’s grandmother, Lorraine Dobie, is the show’s director.