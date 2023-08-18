News you can trust since 1871
Three generations of talent at heart of Fife group’s Edinburgh Fringe show

Three generations of talent lined up this week as a Fife show took to the stage at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe.
Allan Crow
By Allan Crow
Published 18th Aug 2023, 12:43 BST- 1 min read
The three generations in Queen Of The Year (Pic: John Murray)

Queen Of The New Year is the latest production from Kingdom Theatre at the world’s greatest arts venue. Written by John Murray, the musical features new and familiar songs, and is currently at the Greenside Nicolson Square until August 19 at 7:40pm

The family links include on stage and behind the scenes.

Kirsty Christie, production assistant, has been chaperoning the young cast to and from the venue, including her daughter Ameile who is at Queen Anne High School in Dunfermline - and Amelie’s grandmother, Lorraine Dobie, is the show’s director.

Queen Of The New Year features young Fife actors Amelie, plus Jaimey Scullion, Theo Hart and Zeke Young. It tells the story of Carrie who is looking for love through a dating site with help from her friend, Kim.

