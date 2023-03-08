News you can trust since 1871
Tom Stade is latest name unveiled for new comedy night at Kirkcaldy venue

Top stand-up comedian Tom Stade is the latest name added to a new comedy night at Kirkcaldy’s Kings Live Lounge.

Allan Crow
By Allan Crow
2 hours ago - 1 min read
Updated 8th Mar 2023, 8:21am

The Canadian, who is a regular at Edinburgh Festival Fringe, is at the Esplanade venue on June 1.

He is the biggest name yet to appear at the monthly comedy night which has been building up a good following.

Stade, who live in Edinburgh, last appeared in Kirkcaldy at the Adam Smith Theatre around ten years ago.

As well as being a key figure on the Fringe, he co-wrote and co-starred in Frankie Boyle’s infamous Tramadol Nights series on Channel4 - he also appeared on the Scottish comedian’s stand-up show The Boyle Variety Performance - and has been on hit TV shows including Mock The Week and Live At The Apollo.

The Kings’ comedy nights run by Bearfoot Comedy have already showcased a number of comedians.

Tickets for Tom’s gig via www.eventbrite.co.uk

