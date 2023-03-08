The Canadian, who is a regular at Edinburgh Festival Fringe, is at the Esplanade venue on June 1.

He is the biggest name yet to appear at the monthly comedy night which has been building up a good following.

Stade, who live in Edinburgh, last appeared in Kirkcaldy at the Adam Smith Theatre around ten years ago.

Tom Stade

As well as being a key figure on the Fringe, he co-wrote and co-starred in Frankie Boyle’s infamous Tramadol Nights series on Channel4 - he also appeared on the Scottish comedian’s stand-up show The Boyle Variety Performance - and has been on hit TV shows including Mock The Week and Live At The Apollo.

The Kings’ comedy nights run by Bearfoot Comedy have already showcased a number of comedians.

