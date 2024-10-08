Topsy-turvy trawl through Adam Smith’s life creates new mural at Fife theatre

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A new mural to Adam Smith has been unveiled at the Kirkcaldy theatre which bears his name as it celebrates its 125th anniversary.

The topsy-turvy trawl through the life of Kirkcaldy’s greatest son is bringing an eye-catching dash of colour to the venue. Edinburgh-based artist Jenny Proudfoot has created a charming potted biography – charting the twists and turns of Smith’s life – to enhance the Spinning Top café bar.

The café is so-called because Smith believed that “a healthy economy is like a spinning top - always balancing out despite its frantic pace”.

“The mural is factual with the dates and timeline,” said Suzie Dempsey, OnFife’s head of customer engagement, “but we wanted to represent Adam Smith’s life in a creative, accessible and quirky way with a little added humour, as it’s located in a social and busy space.”

At the new mural are (from left), artist Jenny Proudfoot, Tony Stevens, venue manager; Chris Hodgson, director at Ascot Lloyd & Heather Stuart,m chief executive OnFife (Pic: Fife Photo Agency)

The mural has been unveiled ahead of an open day on Saturday, October 12, which marks the 125th anniversary of the theatre’s opening by the Fife-born philanthropist Andrew Carnegie. Included in it is the church where Smith was baptised, the harbour that informed his economic theories and the house where he wrote his magnum opus, The Wealth of Nations.

The mural’s teal and blue backdrop is inspired by the sky and the sea that were his constant companions while its recurring spinning top motif gives a sense of movement and journeying through life. Milestones in a life surrounded by books and learning include studying at Glasgow and Oxford, lecturing in Edinburgh, travelling to France and Switzerland and working as Scotland’s Commissioner of Customs.

Jenny said: “It has been a real pleasure working on the mural. The Adam Smith Theatre is such a beautiful space – elegant and airy, and the bar is fabulous. I’ve tried to portray Smith as an enthusiast, someone fully immersed in whichever subject currently fascinates him.”

Born at 220 High Street and educated at the nearby Burgh School, Adam Smith published The Wealth of Nations on 9 March 1776. By then a leading figure of the Scottish Enlightenment, which had its epicentre in Edinburgh, Smith wrote much of it at his home in Kirkcaldy.

The colourful new mural will be a talking point in the Adam Smith Theatre’s Spinning Top Café Bar (Pic: Fife Photo Agency)

Considered by many to be the father of modern economics, Smith was hugely influenced by the town and its commercial activity.

He used the process of pin-making at a local factory to explain the effects of the division of labour – a principal theme of the book.

“It’s been a real challenge balancing his considerable achievements with his eccentricities,” said Jenny. “I’d loved to have shown some more of his absent-minded behaviours, but we would have needed an even bigger wall!

“We discussed whether to show him growing from young to old, but I like to think that he popped out as a small, intense adult, bewigged and pondering big questions! Although Adam Smith never found, or looked for, a family, I think he led an immensely full life because he crammed his days with the thing he adored – learning.”

Creation of the mural was made possible with the support of independent financial advisory firm Ascot Lloyd – formerly known as Create and Prosper – whose offices are across the road from the theatre.

The firm’s director, Chris Hodgson, said: “The Adam Smith Theatre is an iconic venue that enriches our community and we are proud to support it. Jenny Proudfoot has done a phenomenal job of telling Adam Smith's story in such a captivating manner."