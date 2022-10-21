He is on stage at the Alhambra Theatre, Dunfermline, on Friday, October 28.

The comedian announced he was returning to the stand-up stage in 2019 with Off The Telly, his first solo tour in six years, and tickets flew off the shelves selling out the initial dates at incredible speed.

His tour was extended in order to meet exceptional public demand.

Jack Dee

He said: “In these difficult and uncertain times people need hope – a ray of sunshine to brighten their day - and that’s very much where I come in.”

Jack last toured a solo stand-up show in 2012. His last foray on to the live stage saw him bring a brand new type of live show to audiences in 2015 with Jack Dee’s Helpdesk.

Most recently, Jack starred in two series of ITV sitcom Bad Move, created and co-written alongside fellow Lead Balloon writer Pete Sinclair.