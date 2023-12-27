Two Doors Down star Kieran Hodgson brings hit one-man show to Fife theatre

Nominated for best show at the Edinburgh Comedy Awards, it played to a packed house in the Fife city as part of the Outwith Festival in the autumn. He has previously appeared at the Adam Smith Theatre as part of the Festival of Ideas with his one-man show about cycling legend, Lance Armstrong.

The show tells Hodgson’s own story of moving to Scotland in 2020 just as the country went into lockdown. It is superbly written - by far his best work yet - as he explains his this Yorkshireman adapted to life north of the border ibn the just challenging of times. The Dunfermline date forms part of his UK tour, and tickets are on sale from the box office.