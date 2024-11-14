US comedian Rich Hall announces Fife gig as part of 2025 tour
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
The deadpan American stand up is at the Carnegie Hall in Dunfermline on Saturday, May - but tickets go on sale from Friday (November 15) at www.onfife.com
The gig forms part of his forthcoming tour, and marks a welcome return to the Kingdom where he has appeared at Lochgelly Centre with his hoedown band and been part of Fife Comedy Festival.
His new tour is billed as “Chin Music” which has two meanings. One is idle talk. The other is a brushback throw in baseball or cricket to intimidate the batter.
Both describe Hall’s comedy; idle but intimidating. Sharp, quick, splenetic, and sublimely improvisational.
The award-winning Montana native is renowned for his expertly crafted tirades, quick-fire banter with audiences and delightful musical sequences. He is a former Perrier Award winner - among many other accolades - and has also fronted hugely successful BBC Four documentaries as well as appearing on QI, Live at the Apollo and Have I Got News for You.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.