Village stage set as Kirkcaldy Gilbert and Sullivan bring The Sorcerer to the Old Kirk

The Sorcerer, Gordon Horne, casts a spell over Kirkcaldy ahead of Kirkcaldy Gilbert and Sullivan Society's production at the town's Old Kirk.

The magic of The Sorcerer will be causing a major upset in the sleepy little village from Thursday, March 9 to Saturday, March 11.

Set in the late 19th century, at a time when strolling players, sorcerers, magic and more was a common feature on a village green, the society are replicating this for their audiences and shall be using the floor of the Old Kirk as the heart of Ploverleigh.

The villagers are all assembled at the mansion of Sir Marmaduke Pointdextre (played by Robin Ozog) to celebrate the betrothal of his son Alexis (Nick Temperley) to the lovely Aline (Erin Sammutt). However the festivities go awry when The Sorcerer, John Wellington Wells (played by Gordon Horne) arrives in the village and secretly administers a love philtre to the unsuspecting villagers whilst they are all enjoying a cup of tea.

Join KGASS to find out what happens through the ensuing mayhem and magic.

Performances take place at the Old Kirk at 7.30pm on the Thursday and Friday, with a 5pm matinee on the Saturday.

Tickets, priced £14, £12 concession, £6 child/student – can be bought by emailing [email protected] or by phone on 07870 901606.

Tickets are also available from cast members and on the door, however advance booking would be preferred. Sandy’s Sign Shop on Links Street is also selling tickets, by cash only.